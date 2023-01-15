Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 2,209 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.
CLH opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
