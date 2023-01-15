Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.21%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

