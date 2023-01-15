Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,868,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 429,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.53. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.