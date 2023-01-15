Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $153,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BOX were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOX by 6.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BOX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.27 and a beta of 1.06. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

