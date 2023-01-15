Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $194,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

