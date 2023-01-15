Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $42,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,110 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,555.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 270.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.0% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 86,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

