Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $188,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,149 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

