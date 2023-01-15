Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $196,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Movado Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Movado Group stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.