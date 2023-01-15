Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $98,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,652,804 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.76. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.