Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $144,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.