Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after acquiring an additional 262,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $13,256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 236.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Up 1.7 %

SMTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech Profile

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.