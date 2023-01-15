Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $191,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. CWM LLC increased its position in PROG by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4,433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $625.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. PROG had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

