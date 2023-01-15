Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,770 shares of company stock worth $1,527,713 in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

