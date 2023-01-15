Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veradigm by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 239.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Veradigm had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

