Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,588 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MMI stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

