Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chico's FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.



