Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2,249.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.