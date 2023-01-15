Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,629 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

