Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,914 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

