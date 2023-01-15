Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,293 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MTCH stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.