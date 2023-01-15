Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $111,000 Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 88.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.70 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.