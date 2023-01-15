Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $145,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $38.34 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.