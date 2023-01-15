Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $36,000 Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 913,890 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,659,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.24 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.