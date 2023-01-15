Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.