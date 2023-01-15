Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

EXEL stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

