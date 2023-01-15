Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,121 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

