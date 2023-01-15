Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $356.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.