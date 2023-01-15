Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $37.78 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.