Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,853.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

