SAM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,251 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

