Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG opened at $33.29 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

