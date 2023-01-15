Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.