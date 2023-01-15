Simmons Bank Buys 1,961 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,457 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.