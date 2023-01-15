Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 44,688 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,890.3% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,859.1% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,210,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

