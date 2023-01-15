Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,047 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

