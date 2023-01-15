Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,394.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

