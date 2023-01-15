SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 54,844 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $13.18.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

