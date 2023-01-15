SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 54,844 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $13.18.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
