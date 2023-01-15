Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STC. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

