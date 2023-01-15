Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.