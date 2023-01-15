Strs Ohio Acquires 1,641 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

