Strs Ohio Acquires 2,211 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,839 shares of company stock worth $4,814,486. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.