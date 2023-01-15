Strs Ohio Acquires 975 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,042,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,014,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $232.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.78.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

