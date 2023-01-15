Strs Ohio Buys 200 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,139,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $494.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.29 and its 200 day moving average is $487.31. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

