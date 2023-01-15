Strs Ohio Buys 4,300 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -24.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

