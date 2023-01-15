Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after acquiring an additional 503,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after acquiring an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.3 %

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

