Strs Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Strs Ohio grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,012,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 874,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

AGCO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

