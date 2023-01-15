Strs Ohio Has $936,000 Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.1 %

HTLF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.