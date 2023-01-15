Strs Ohio Has $955,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:OGN opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
