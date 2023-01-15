Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 262,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

