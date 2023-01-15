Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 100.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.